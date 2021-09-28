Tuesday, September 28, 2021
    Ohanaeze To IPOB: Terrorism, Not Liberation Happening In South-East

    The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, on Monday, called on the IPOB terrorists and other secessionist agitators in the South-East region to stop all forms of “anarchy” in the land and explore dialogue.

    The President-General of Ohanaeza Ndigbo, Prof George Obiozor, on the occasion of the annual celebration of Igbo Day, appealed for a return to normalcy in Igboland.

    According to him, IPOB leaders should take note of the danger violence has posed in Igboland, adding that the South-East geopolitical zone “must avoid being a race that has voluntarily chosen to perish in violence and insecurity”.

    He said what is happening in Igboland today — Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Abia and Ebonyi States — is not liberation but destruction and devastation.

    Obiozor stated this in a statement titled, ‘Stop Anarchy In Igbo Land, Go For Dialogue’, made available to The PUNCH by the group’s National Publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia.

    Obiozor said, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, traditional rulers and stakeholders call for an end towards anarchy in Igbo land.

    “Our youths particularly the leaders of IPOB, should take notice of the danger violence has posed in Igbo land,” he said, adding that Ndigbo “must avoid being a race that has voluntarily chosen to perish in violence and insecurity, and we must stop threatening ourselves and there must be a stop to violence and violence rhetoric. Something other than the initial objectives of IPOB is taking place and it is dangerous.”

