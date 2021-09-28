Ohaneze slams South-East Governors Over Ebubeagu’s Failure

This was announced in a statement signed by Comrade Temple Chika, its National Publicity Secretary.

The group described the inability of South-East Governors to establish the Ebubeagu regional security outfit three months after it was mooted, as “an embarrassment.”

It also asked the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to reassert its authority and control of the organisation and return normalcy to Igboland, insisting that something other than the initial objectives for which the group was formed might be taking place and portended great danger.

“Our people must have a security networking agency that is under their control and capable of identifying both internal and external security threats in Igbo land,” he said.