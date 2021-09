He is the Chairman of Opobo home of the Legendary Kig Jaja of Opobo.

The Chairman has just commissioned a police station in Nkoro. Not many people know where Nkoro is, but the people of Nkoro are mainly fisherman and also Ijaw.

Some people say the people of Nkoro migrated from Okrika to Nkoro.

The People of Nkoro in Opobo Nkoro Local govt council are Ijaw.

This is the first time a project will be delivered on schedule in Nkoro since it was added to Opobo LGA.