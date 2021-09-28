Oyo PDP congress: Ogbomoso South LG boss hails peaceful conduct

Executive Chairman, Ogbomoso South Local government, Honourable Oyedokun Oyeniyi Timothy, has hailed the peaceful conduct of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ward congress in the Local Government Area, saying it is an indication of good leadership in the State and at the local government levels.

He stated this at Soun primary school Oke Alapata while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after the conduct of the ward congress while assuring party faithful of fairness at all times.

“Let me thank the leader of the party in the State, His Excellency, Mr. Seyi Makinde, and the leader of the Party in Ogbomoso zone who is also the Chief of staff to governor Makinde, Chief Segun Ebenezer Ogunwuyi for the smooth and peaceful process. With the success recorded today, our dear party is ready to record resounding success in the 2023 polls.

“The strict adherence to the constitution of the People’s Democratic Party, as well as guidelines laid down by the party, shows why the party will remain the people’s choice in future elections in the state.

“In Alapata ward 02, it was like a democratic carnival as party faithful went about the election of those who will pilot the affairs of the party, peacefully without any acrimony, rancor or violence. It is a testament to the democratic credentials of our leader and governor.” He said.

As of the time of filing this report, results were already trickling in from the ward chairmen results; Alapata Ward 2- Hon. Olatunbosun Adeyanju; Ijeru ward 1 – Adetutu Joseph; Ibapon Ward 04 – Hon Oladele Emmanuel; Ijeru 02- Hon Akanbi Simeon , Arowomole Ward 03 – Hon Owoade Mutiu ; Isoko ward 08- Alao Gbenga; Akata ward 2- Isreal Dare; Lagbedu Ward 09 – Alhaji Rashhed Jimoh; Ilogbo ward 07-Hon. Adeyanju Samson and Oke Olla Ward 10 – Hon Gbenga Olawumi.

In his reaction, Ogbomoso South PDP party chairman, Apostle Moses Olamoyegun, commended the peaceful conduct of members of the party in the electoral process and thanked party officials, INEC officials, and security agencies that came to conduct the congress across the ten wards in the local government area.

He said: “I also wish to commend the leader of the party in Ogbomoso zone, Chief Segun Ogunwuyi, for the smooth and peaceful process, as the party remains indivisible. There has not been a case parallel congress in Ogbomoso South council area”.

Honourable Timothy, however, called on the newly elected exco members to be fair in all their dealings, saying the success of the party in future polls will significantly depend on their capacity and readiness to move the party forward.

“We must move our party forward and give no chance to the opposition in 2023. The new wave we are enjoying in Oyo state must continue beyond 2023. Members must rally around the newly elected leaders of the party at all levels.”