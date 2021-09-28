Former Presidential Aide, Reno Omokri, has supported the recent position of Northern Governors against the compulsory demand for a Southern President in 2023.

Omokri, in a tweet on Tuesday joined his voice to the debate saying that power should remain in the north.

According to him, the North claiming the 2023 presidency will teach Southerners how to unite. He lamented how some Southerners in 2015 betrayed their own, former President Goodluck Jonathan and supported Muhammadu Buhari, who later won the poll.

“I support Northern Governors’ rejection of power shift to the South. Let power remain in the North after 2023 to teach Southerners the power of unity.

“Southerners united with Northerners to betray an innocent Southerner in 2015 and expect Northerners to trust them?”

“The Presidency should remain with the North until Southerners learn unity. Traitors are by their nature unreliable. If they can betray one so close to them to you, they can also betray you to others. Look at FFK. No Northerner can ever exhibit such a trait! Tueh!, he tweeted.

Naija247news recalls that Northern Governors Forum on Monday had condemned calls by Southern Governors for a-must-power shift to the south in 2023.