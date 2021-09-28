Tuesday, September 28, 2021
More
    NationalRegions

    Reps Set Up 7- Member Conference Committee On Electoral Act Amendment Bill

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    2

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Rep Unyime Idem to Represent South South in the Committee.

    The House of Representatives has set up a Conference Committee to harmonise positions on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

    Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila who announced this Tuesday September 28, 2021 during plenary, said that the conference Committee will work with that of the Senate in order to be on the same page on the mode of conducting primaries by political parties, Electronic transmission of results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) among other things.

    The Members of the Committee are:

    1.Hon. Adeyemi Raphael Adaramodu – APC – Ekiti (South-West) -Chairman

    1. Hon. Unyime Idem – PDP – Akwa Ibom (South-South)

    2. Hon. Ahmad Abdullahi Kalambiana – APC – Sokoto (North-West)

    4.Hon. Blessing Onu – APC – Benue (North-Central)

    5.Hon. Emeka Chris Azubogu – PDP – Anambra (South-East)

    6.Hon. Abiodun Faleke – APC – Lagos (South-West)

    7.Hon. Aishatu Dukku – APC – Gombe (North-East)

    Previous articleMany Arrested As Soldiers Beat Up Female Shiite Members In Abuja
    Next articleCutlass-wielding Angry Husband Attacks Man For Allegedly Sleeping With His Wife
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com