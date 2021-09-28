Reps Set Up 7- Member Conference Committee On Electoral Act Amendment Bill

Rep Unyime Idem to Represent South South in the Committee.

The House of Representatives has set up a Conference Committee to harmonise positions on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila who announced this Tuesday September 28, 2021 during plenary, said that the conference Committee will work with that of the Senate in order to be on the same page on the mode of conducting primaries by political parties, Electronic transmission of results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) among other things.

The Members of the Committee are:

1.Hon. Adeyemi Raphael Adaramodu – APC – Ekiti (South-West) -Chairman

Hon. Unyime Idem – PDP – Akwa Ibom (South-South) Hon. Ahmad Abdullahi Kalambiana – APC – Sokoto (North-West)

4.Hon. Blessing Onu – APC – Benue (North-Central)

5.Hon. Emeka Chris Azubogu – PDP – Anambra (South-East)

6.Hon. Abiodun Faleke – APC – Lagos (South-West)

7.Hon. Aishatu Dukku – APC – Gombe (North-East)