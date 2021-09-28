Tuesday, September 28, 2021
    Soldiers Shoot At Shiites In Abuja, 6 People Reported Dead

    About 6 people have reportedly been shot dead as members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN clashed with security agents at the Gwarimpa gate near Galadimawa in Abuja on Tuesday.

    The IMN members also known as ‘shiites ‘were about to round off their Arbaeen Symbolic Trek when joint security agents opened fire on them.

    Naija247news learned that two Shiite members were shot by security operatives around a new generation bank along 3rd Avenue in Gwarimpa Estate, Abuja.

    The incident threw the trek into confusion as people scampered for safety. The Secretary of the Academic Forum of IMN, Abdullahi Musa has since confirmed the incident.

    “They are just shooting people. As I am talking to you now, six people have been killed. They even carried some dead bodies away,” he told a news correspondent.

    Members of the sect had on Tuesday morning come out in continuation of their procession to mark the fortieth day of the murder of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

