UK Police Arrest Six Nigerians For Selling Black Market Fuel

Following the Fuel scarcity in the United Kingdom about six Nigerians have been arrested for hoarding Fuel in Jerry cans and selling at an outrageous prices.

According to the UK police spokesma Greg Smith, some of the Nigerians arrested include Kenneth Obiora (M), chukwuma Ahamba (M), Gift Nwankwo (F), Kelechi Amadi (M), Afamefula Nkemdiri (M), and Ernest Okoye (M).

According UK police spokesman, they will be charged to court on offence bothering on conspiracy to cause scarcity of petroleum products in the united kingdom.

More details & Pictures loading.

