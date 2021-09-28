United Airlines Holdings Inc. expanded its reach to southern African destinations like Madagascar, Mozambique and Victoria Falls, inking a code-share agreement with a growing local carrier.

The deal with closely held SA Airlink Pty Ltd. adds connections to more than 40 African locations for travelers from the U.S. It’s the latest sign of a reopening of international travel in the region following the coronavirus pandemic.

“United continues to demonstrate our commitment to Africa, starting three brand-new flights to the continent this year alone,” Patrick Quayle, vice president of international network and alliances at United, said in a statement Tuesday.

Airlink is bidding to fill a void left by national carrier South African Airways, which recently emerged from bankruptcy proceedings and is flying to limited destinations.

Airlink, known before the pandemic as a way to get from Johannesburg to small towns dotted around the country, signed a similar deal with Gulf giant Emirates in August.

United plans to start flights from Washington to Nigeria and Ghana later this year, the carrier said, alongside a route between New York and Johannesburg. The company also has a code-share with SAA through the Star Alliance.