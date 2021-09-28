In the bid to improve performance in service rendered to Ndi Imo, the Proactive Governor, His Excellency distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma has allocated brand new Buses to different ministries, departments, and agencies of the State Government.

According to the Governor while briefing the Government House Correspondents, he stated that there is no way parastatals can go smoothly with improved productivity if the movement is is enhanced.

“If you send someone to work, you have to give them tools to work with, and what we have done is to give them tools to work with to enhance productivity in services rendered to the people “. Governor Uzodimma stated.