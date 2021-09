There was commotion earlier today as members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), aka Shiite, were accosted by soldiers for holding a procession in Abuja.

Despite the ban on Shiites procession in the FCT, the members took to the streets to embark on their annual Arbaeen Symbolic Trek, an annual religious practice to mark the 40th day of the murder of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammed killed on 10th Muharram.