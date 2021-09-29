Wednesday, September 29, 2021
    10 Months After: Obaseki Appoints 2 Aides, Nominates Commissioners

    Ten months after he was inaugurated for a second term, Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has appointed two special advisers and forwarded the names of 11 commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

    The governor, in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, said the two special advisers are Crusoe Osagie and Sarah Esangbedo Ajose-Adeogun.

    He said Osagie, was appointed as Special Adviser, Media Projects while Ajose-Adeogun was appointed Special Adviser, Strategy, Policy, Projects and Performance Management.

    Osagie, served as Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy in Obaseki’s first term while Ajose-Adeogun is a former employee of Shell Petroleum Development Company.

    Four of the commissioner-nominees, Monday Osagbovo, Marie Edeko, Mrs. Otse Momoh-Omorogbe and Moses Agbukor served in Obaseki’s first tenure as commissioners.

    Other commissioner-nominees are Oluwole Osamudiamen Iyamu, SAN; Prof. (Mrs.) Obehi Akoria; Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe; Osaze Ethan Uzamere Joseph Eboigbe; Isoken Omo and Andrew Emwanta.

