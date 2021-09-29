2023: As Nigerians now beat drums for Osinbajo presidency

The struggle to claim the most celebrated political seat in Nigeria has become intense. Rumours have been flying. Interesting permutations by supporters, insinuations by elder statesmen and other political enthusiasts are also ongoing. The 2023 general elections still almost two years away have already begun before it even starts.

Though he has not declared his interest to contest yet, one of the most celebrated choices from different quarters is incumbent Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, as many Nigerians gear up for the next election cycle.

The discussion among Nigerians has centred on the prospect of flying the Osinbajo card despite the Vice President’s continued denials of nursing any ambition. Osinbajo has issued several rebuttals against various social and political groups that have been mobilizing for support for his undeclared presidential candidature.

According to his spokesman, Mr Laolu Akande, “Osinbajo is rather focused on working in his capacity as Vice President in the current administration to address all the compelling issues in the country and concerns of Nigerians, including finding effective and lasting solutions to the security challenges.”

But, interestingly up North, the Northern elders have also been part of these categories of Nigerians flying the Osinbajo 2023 card. Analysts from different backgrounds have also spoken, with most of them highlighting the virtues and ideals of Professor Osinbajo which include outstanding leadership, competence and commitment to one Nigeria.

These qualities have commanded the respect of all, irrespective of tribe, language, religion and political party affiliations.

Only recently, the Vice President, who was in Kaduna State, in Nigeria’s Northwest, was applauded by a mammoth crowd who trooped out to welcome him as a special guest of honour to the state, for the KADINVEST 6.0, where he commissioned the solar power plant at a market in Kujuru Local Government community of Kusuwan Magani.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai addressing the crowd said: “Vice President Osinbajo has provided excellent leadership that even the opposition party’s governors commend him for that.”

His words: “You care for people, you care for Nigerians and you care for unity in diversity. You care about differences in religion and ethnicity and you always promote peaceful coexistence.”

“This community, Your Excellency, needs an apostle like you to bridge unity and peaceful coexistence.”

Earlier before Osinbajo visited Kaduna, he was in Nasarawa State at Nigeria’s North-central, where the state governor, Abdullahi Sule, described him as a “sellable product.”

Governor Sule said: “We have the opportunity of having a gentleman that is a total party person, loyal man to Mr President. And I believe you are selling him earlier than he is selling himself, which is the way it is supposed to be.

“So, if you are going in that direction to sell this gentleman (Osinbajo), not every product is sellable, but Osinbajo is a sellable product,” saying, if the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would be willing to field him as their candidate, he has earned his support.

Besides, Friday, last week, Professor Osinbajo also was a guest of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, in the Southeastern part of Nigeria, who had invited him for the inauguration of the 21-storey Dakkada Tower, in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area of the state.

There, while addressing the people who had gathered to witness the ceremony, Governor Emmanuel, welcoming his visitor, described Osinbajo as the “pride of Nigeria,” while extolling the virtues of the Vice President who flew in from Abuja to join the Akwa Ibom people for the commissioning of projects in celebration of the state’s 34th anniversary.

Just in the morning of Tuesday, September 28, 2021, were posters of Vice President Osinbajo seen at strategic locations in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, in Nigeria’s Southwest, as many residents woke up to witness the strange reality. This was not the case up until Monday night.

All these and many more appear to be the sole factor for Osinbajo’s all-around endorsement and it will be a lot interesting to see what unfolds in the coming months. Now, all the somewhat approvals of Osinbajo for the Presidency cutting across different divides in the country, even, before his eventual declaration, are enough reason to wonder: will Osinbajo emerge as a consensus candidate?