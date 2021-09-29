The Chief Press Secretary to Benue State Governor, Terver Akase, has resigned.

He tendered his resignation on Wednesday in order to focus on his 2023 governorship aspiration.

Akase made the disclosure at a press conference held in Makurdi to unveil his plan for the forthcoming general election.

“I tendered my resignation this morning. Officially, I have resigned to focus on my governorship ambition.”

“I’m grateful to God that he guided and protected me all through the six years of my duties.

“God willing, I will be the next governor of Benue State. I believe that the experiences I have garnered here (as spokesman) and learning from one of the best, I shall not fail.

“Our project is christened, ‘Project Benue’, it is our project. I believe that together we will succeed,” he said.

Akase was first among the governor’s aides nursing the 2023 political ambition to resign from office.

He said that his principal accepted his resignation letter.

Akase further reeled out his administration’s blueprint to include improving security, health, internally generated revenue, agriculture, governance among others.

It would be recalled that the State governor, Samuel Ortom, few months ago, directed all his appointees nursing political ambitions for the next general election to resign their appointments not later than the end of September, this year.

Ortom had predicted that his successor in 2023 would emerge from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

Ortom had made the prediction when he received executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Guma Local Government Area led by Engr Conrad Utaan, who had intimated that they were leaving the APC to join the PDP.

“In 2023, the governor who would replace me will be from PDP. The person I don’t know yet but he is going to be from our party.”

“We are not going to lose election in this state. We shall change the change in 2023,” he said.

The governor had, earlier in June, this year unveiled Akase and six others from the PDP bloc during a political outing in Gboko area of the state as contenders for his exalted seat.