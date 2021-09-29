Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state has placed a bounty of N20 million on the killers of Dr. Chike Akunyili, husband of late NAFDAC DG, Dora Akunyili

In a public address on Wednesday evening, Obiano condemned the recent spate of attacks in different areas of the state.

In his words; “I have received from Security Commanders, Offices of some political parties, branded campaign vehicles and individuals occupying them have been attacked with killings and burning of vehicles observed.”

“Other innocent road users have become victims of this menace with many losing their lives and others, their properties.”

“Between Sunday 26th and yesterday 28th September, 2021 attacks on citizens at Oko, Agulu, Obosi, Nkpor, Nnobi, Nnewi and other places have left about ten (10) people dead including an illustrious son of this State, Dr Chike Akunyili, husband of late Prof Dora Akunyili who was reportedly gunned down yesterday around Nkpor.”

“These are our own people dying every day and for what reason? Ndi Anambra, these attacks and accompanying deaths cannot be justified and must stop now.”

The Governor disclosed that he has summoned a security meeting to carve out strategies to tackle the menace.

“I have therefore conducted an extensive security meeting and have directed all Security Agencies to step up and confront this monster ravaging our land. I charge everyone involved in the security architecture of Anambra State to take very seriously, this threat to our livelihood and boldly rise to confront same. Everything that needs to be done will be done and no stone will be left unturned in this effort. My directive to this effect is clear and i urge every security personnel on duty in Anambra State to do his utmost best to secure our people.”

“To all citizens of Anambra State and every person living and doing business in our State, I urge you now to join forces with us to confront this common enemy. We cannot condone this savagery for any reason whatsoever.”

“I therefore call on all our youths in the State to rise up and protect our communities. Traditional Rulers, Presidents General, Clergy men, Vigilante Groups and all leadership structures must now take responsibility and in conjunction with the Police, Military and other Law Enforcement Agencies, work to restore order immediately.”

“To reinforce our commitment and seriousness on this issue, I on behalf of the State Government, wish to announce a twenty million Naira (N20,000,000.00) reward for any useful information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators of these heinous attacks on our State. The people behind this must be unmasked and brought to book.”, he said.