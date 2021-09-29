Chike Akunyili Assassination: Politicians should leave us alone, IPOB warns

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) says those who killed the husband of late former Minister of Information, Prof Dora Akunyili, are the ones contesting for Anambra governorship elections.

The group revealed that the killers who poisoned the former Director-General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC) did so for exposing the death of former President Umaru Yar’Adua.

IPOB stated that these same culprits were behind the gruesome murder of her husband, Dr Chike Akunyili.

IPOB disclosed these in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful made available to SaharaReporters on Wednesday.

It also said it had no hands in the wanton killings of the members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra on Monday.

Recall that a Lagos APC Chieftain and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s aide, Joe Igbokwe, alleged that IPOB was responsible for the killings in Anambra state.

The pro-Biafra group in the statement said, “We have several times raised the alarm that some cruel politicians are hiding under the cloak of the situation in Biafra land to eliminate their political enemies and blame it on IPOB.”

“We don’t know why wicked politicians especially in Imo and Anambra States will choose to slaughter their opponents and turn around and point accusing fingers at IPOB or the operatives of Eastern Security Network ESN.

“Politicians should leave us alone and settle their scores. No IPOB member or ESN operative is involved in such barbarity. Restoration of Biafra is our mandate!”

It also stated that it has no interest in the politics of the region.

“Our position on Anambra election will be made public at the right time through our normal channels of information dissemination. Anything to the contrary should be disregarded.

“Members of the public should stop believing social media fake stories purported to have emanated from IPOB. We are an organised movement and we don’t hide our position on any matter,” it continued.

On Akunyili’s murder, IPOB said, “Those who killed Dora Akunyili husband killed his wife with poison from Fulani because she exposed the death of Yar’Adua for Goodluck Jonathan to take over President of failed Nigeria.

“They know themselves. Those conspired to poisoned Prof. Dora Akunyili, they’re contesting governorship election in Anambra State today. We have no issues with Chike Akunyili and we don’t know him, those behind this act must stop this and stop using IPOB’s name.

“We don’t want anybody to blame IPOB because we must get them. This is pure political assassination going on in Anambra State now. And it has been perfected by NIGERIA. DSS security agents are doing this to paint IPOB back in the face of support and encouragement we are getting from our people.

“We know their plans and gimmick to discourage Biafrans who are encouraging and supporting us but it can’t work for them, in the near future those committing these atrocities in Imo and Anambra States will hear from IPOB and our people should not blame us because we must get them.”