Wednesday, September 29, 2021
More
    Top Stories

    Chike, Dora Akunyili’s Husband Was Killed By IPOB Militants Not Fulani Herdsmen – family insists

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    73

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Dr Chike Akunyili is dead

    He was the husband of Prof Dora Akunyili

    The family has announced:

    He was killed by the IPOB yesterday in Onitsha.

    The annoucememt was made by Cyril Akunyili

    This is terrible.

    Only the human rights of IPOB leaders matter.

    Those who speak against the IPOB risk execution

    And that is the Biafra they are crafting

    The family wants the clergy and politicians to speak up against this evil.

    I wish they had the sense and courage.

    IPOB terrorism will decimate Igbo land

    And make it desolate.

    How can the killing of brothers be a strategy for achieving self determination

    May the soul of Dr Chike Akunyili rest in peace.

    May God grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

    Previous articlePeter Obi Mourns Dr. Chike Akunyili
    Next articleAll Igbo states not safe as Unknown Gunmen Storm Onitsha As Residents Hail Them (Video)
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com