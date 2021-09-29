Dr Chike Akunyili is dead
He was the husband of Prof Dora Akunyili
The family has announced:
He was killed by the IPOB yesterday in Onitsha.
The annoucememt was made by Cyril Akunyili
This is terrible.
Only the human rights of IPOB leaders matter.
Those who speak against the IPOB risk execution
And that is the Biafra they are crafting
The family wants the clergy and politicians to speak up against this evil.
I wish they had the sense and courage.
IPOB terrorism will decimate Igbo land
And make it desolate.
How can the killing of brothers be a strategy for achieving self determination
May the soul of Dr Chike Akunyili rest in peace.
May God grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.
