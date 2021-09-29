Dr Chike Akunyili is dead

He was the husband of Prof Dora Akunyili

The family has announced:

He was killed by the IPOB yesterday in Onitsha.

The annoucememt was made by Cyril Akunyili

This is terrible.

Only the human rights of IPOB leaders matter.

Those who speak against the IPOB risk execution

And that is the Biafra they are crafting

The family wants the clergy and politicians to speak up against this evil.

I wish they had the sense and courage.

IPOB terrorism will decimate Igbo land

And make it desolate.

How can the killing of brothers be a strategy for achieving self determination

May the soul of Dr Chike Akunyili rest in peace.

May God grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.