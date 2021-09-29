Eyewitness Account Of How IPOB militants Killed Dora Akunyili Husband

Eyewitness account of how Ipob killed Dora Akunyili husband.

The man was assasinated by the same group that killed an hausa man at eke nkpor, a man driving a bike with civil defence inscription at inland door, and shot at two security men at sisters fellowship yesterday evening. They drove with 1 venza, 1 lexus 350, 1 sienna and another ox-blood jeep. They drove through nkpor junctionand afor nkpor and people were hailing them. They were ipob men. I stay close to eke nkpor. Infact the two security shot are my guys. They are lying critically at crown hospital. This people(ipob) has turned to somethingelse. Any small resistance they will shoot. They shot dora husband and drag him out of the prado jeep. They thought he was a political figure. His death is more of trigger happy. They were shouting no election.

honestly, anybody claiming that this killing wasn’t done by Ipob is a demon.

I witnessed the Oba shooting and on my way back to osha, saw the dead Civil defense guy near inland doors. For those supporting this madness, one day go be your turn. A borno scenario is seriously loading while the gullible amongst us are still cheering these monsters.

Though, I have always known that a movement mostly speerheaded by illerates would definitely have disastrous consequences.

Pray for the East.