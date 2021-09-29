Femi Fani-Kayode Hosts APC Chieftains To A Lunch In His House (Pictures)

It was an honor and privilege to receive Alhaji Abdumalik Usman, the Chairman of APC Federal Capital Territory, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello, the Chairman of APC Kogi State, Alhaji Hadi Ametuo, the Special Advisor to the Kogi State Governor, Hon. Mukthar, the Chief Whip of the Kogi State House of Assembly and other members of their delegation for lunch in my Abuja home yesterday.

They came to formally welcome me into the APC and to brief me on the arrangements that are being made for my formal declaration and registration into the party in FCT next month. It is going to be a great day and I look forward to it.

We had fruitful and productive deliberations and a wonderful time.

I thank them for honoring me with their presence.