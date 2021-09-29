Group Attacks Igbo Leaders for Keeping Quite over Threat By IPOB to Burn Nigerian Flags

A break-away faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB-REBRANDED has condemned the silent approach adopted by Southeast political and religious leaders towards the terrorist activities of the proscribed cult group in the region.

In a statement released to newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday by the group’s Director of Media and Enlightenment, Mazi Chigozie Igboanugo, the group advocated that a State of Emergency should be declared in any state that allows IPOB terrorists to burn the Nigerian Flags on it’s soil.

The group further noted that it has deployed it’s monitoring team to all the major cities of the region to observe events starting from September 30th, 2021, saying, any state governor that allows the Nigerian Flag to be set on fire in his domain should be removed and military administrator appointed to restore normalcy in such state in accordance with section 305 (C) of the 1999 constitution as amended which says that a state of emergency should be declared in a situation where there is a breakdown of law and order and public safety in the federation or any part thereof, to such an extent as to require extraordinary measures to restore peace and security.”

Already, the terrorist and cultic activities of IPOB in the Southeast region every Monday deserves emergency declaration but burning the national flag which is one of our prides as a nation will not be tolerated in any case.

More worrisome is the silence of elected leaders from the zone since the threat of burning our national flag was made which could be interpreted as giving tactical support to the terrorist activities of the group in the region.

Therefore, we call on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency do the needful should the need arise.

Signed:

Mazi Chigozie Igboanugo,

Director of Media and Enlightenment,

IPOB-REBRANDED