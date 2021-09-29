Wednesday, September 29, 2021
More
    AfricaPolitics

    Guinea junta bars its members from running in next elections

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    4
    Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara walks with Special forces commander Mamady Doumbouya, who ousted President Alpha Conde upon his arrival to discuss ways to return the country to constitutional in Conakry, Guinea, September 17, 2021. Ivory Coast Presidency/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    KINSHASA, Sept 27 (Reuters) – Guinea’s junta said on Monday its members are barred from standing in the next national or local elections, and that it will agree on the length of transition to elections with an 81-member Transitional National Council (TNC).

    Earlier this month the leader of the Sept. 5 coup, Mamady Doumbouya, shrugged off asset freezes and travel bans imposed by the ECOWAS regional bloc aimed at pressuring a swift transition to constitutional rule. read more

    Over the past two weeks the junta has held consultations with public figures and business leaders to map out a framework for a transitional government.

    According to the charter of the transition, Doumbouya is to be president, with a government composed of a civilian prime minister and cabinet, none of whom may be candidates in the elections, a junta spokesperson said on the state broadcaster.

    Report ad
    The TNC must be at least 30% female, and will include a president and two vice-presidents, who are also not allowed to run for office in the upcoming elections, the spokesperson said.

    Regional leaders sought to impose sanctions to deter further democratic backslide in the region after four military-led coups in West and Central Africa since last year. read more

    Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Tom Hogue

    Previous articleMali junta wiping its feet on blood of French soldiers, says angry France
    Next articleZambia’s Chinese debt nearly twice official estimate, study finds
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com