    Gunmen kill late Dora Akunyili’s husband Chike

    Dr. Chike Akunyili, husband of late former Director-General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof Dora Akunyili has been killed by unidentified gunmen.

    Dr. Akunyili who is a medical doctor was killed in the company of his driver and escort on Tuesday evening while returning from Onitsha to Umuoji at Eke Nkpor, Anambra State.

    Sources say that Dr. Akunyili had attended a lecture at Sharon Hall, All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha, organised by the University of Nigeria Nsukka Alumni Association (UNAA), Onitsha branch, in honour of his late wife, Prof Dora Akunyili before he was shot in the head.

