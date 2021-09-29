Photographs have surfaced online showing how Chike Akunyili, the widower of the late Prof. Dora Akunyili, gasped for air shortly after he was attacked by unknown gunmen in Nkpor, Anambra State on Tuesday.

The elderly man was seen lying on the floor with his bloodied eyes and opened skull.

He was apparently struggling to breathe as onlookers made videos of him battling between life and death. No one bothered to rush him to the hospital after the attack.

The state police command had not yet reacted to the sad incident.

A family source told SaharaReporters that “Chike Akunyili was shot on Tuesday night near Onitsha”, the commercial hub of Anambra State.

“He went for his late wife’s memorial lecture in Onitsha and was going back to Enugu that was when the thing happened. He was shot dead by gunmen. I don’t know how it happened,” the source added.

Chike’s brother, Cyril in an Instagram post on Wednesday said, “IPOB killed my senior brother. Why? Husband of Prof Dora Akunyili is dead. IPOB why on a Tuesday?”

He later deleted the post.

His wife, a former director-general of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), died in an Indian hospital on June 7, 2014 at the age of 57 after a prolonged ailment.

She was the DG of NAFDAC from 2001 to 2008.

Chike and his late wife had six children.