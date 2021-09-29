Wednesday, September 29, 2021
More
    Top Stories

    Ibrahim Obanikoro To CBN: Convert Dollar Bank Account to Naira Bank Accounts To Save Naira

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    5

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    A House of Representatives member, Ibrahim Obanikoro, representing Eti-Osa Federal Constituency, Lagos State, has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to close all domiciliary accounts for the next 12 months.

    Ibrahim B Obanikoro wrote:

    “I am not the CBN Governor but at this moment, I’m of the opinion that CBN should mandate that all dorm accounts be closed for the next 12 months. Let’s see the effect on the Naira. After all you can’t go to any of the Western world and open a foreign currency account. Your opinion.”

    Previous articleSenate Urges FG To Consider ₦300b Fund For Emergency Roads Intervention In Niger
    Next articleWorld Bank Approves Nigeria’s $750 Million COVID-19 Loan Request
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com