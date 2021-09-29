When Otondo and other Hardened Criminals and Gangsters Reigned Supreme in Onitsha, it was as if Igbo had been overwhelmed but a day came, Igbo rose up like a Hurricane, swept through Onitsha and Purged Onitsha of the Gangs.*

Years after, Owerri came under the Reign of Evil called Otokoto and its associated Gangs of Hardened Criminals and Ritualists. It was as if Igbo had been overwhelmed; but a day came, Igbo rose up like a whirlwind, and by the time the dust settled, Owerri was purged of that Reign of Terror.

Today, Igboland is gripped by the Bloody Atrocities of the Merchants of Violence, masquerading variously as IPOB, ESN and Unknown Gunmen, but hoisting the dubious and totally meaningless “Biafra Restoration” Chant, rancorously cheered on mainly by a largely and Unthinking and Unconscionable Igbo Diaspora, who from the Safe Comfort of their Transatlantic Abodes, fuel the IPOB/ESN/UGM Blood Festival, desecrating Igboland.

I have no doubt that sooner than later, Igbo will once more rise to the occasion of purging Igboland of the reign of Evil that is currently erecting itself upon Igboland, but let it be known to the Diaspora Sponsors of the current Blood Festival in Igboland, that full responsibility will attach to them for being accomplices to this Reign Evil, whether they are doing so consciously or Ignorantly.