Following its earlier declaration that there will be operation “No Nigeria Flag in Biafraland” on October 1, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has urged other ethnic nationalities in Nigeria to join in shutting down the country on the slated date.

In a statement signed Tuesday, by Emma Powerful, the mouthpiece for the group, IPOB pleaded with those agitating for Oduduwa Republic and Middle Belt to put aside differences and join the group in shutting down Nigeria on October 1.

“We, the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), request our brothers and sisters in Oduduwa Republic and Middle Belt who suffer similar fate with us to join hands in sympathy protest.

“All lovers of freedom including Christian communities in the North and other parts of Nigeria, who receive humiliation, intimidation and killings from terrorists, bandits and murderous herdsmen should understand that time has come for all victims of impunity and atrocities to unite together for resistance.