This notice serves to inform the investing public that a meeting of the Board of Directors of MTN Nigeria Communications PLC (“the Company”) has been scheduled for Thursday 28th October 2021 to consider and approve the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements for the Nine Months ending 30th September 2021 along with other agenda items.

In line with the post-listing requirements of NGX, the Company has declared a Closed Period in respect of transactions on its products from Friday 1st October 2021 until 24 hours after the Financial Statements have been released to the public.

Accordingly, no director, employee, adviser of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly, deal in the products of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.