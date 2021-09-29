Thursday, September 30, 2021
    Nigerian Equities Market Rebounds Strongly by 1.89% as the Bulls Take Over the Bourse

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    The local stock exchange All-Share Index (ASI) rebounded strongly by 1.89% to 39,592.29 points as the bulls took over the domestic bourse.

    We saw impressive appreciation in several companies’ share prices as the number of gainers (24) well outweighed that of the losers (14) at the close of trade today. Hence, the year-to-date loss of the local bourse shrank to 1.69%.

    Notably, we observed that high-cap stocks appreciated the most, especially NESTLE, DANGCEM and PRESCO.

    Sectorial performance was relatively bullish as three out of the five indices closed northwards: the NSE Industrial, the NSE Consumer Goods and the NSE Banking indexes rose by 3.57%, 3.13% and 0.80% respectively.

    Meanwhile, market transactions came in strong given the huge value of FBNH shares (N2.05 billion) that exchange hands today, hence lifting the value of stock traded by 31.57% to N4.01 billion.

    Elsewhere, NIBOR rose for most tenor buckets tracked on liquidity strain.

    However, NITTY moved in mixed directions ahead of auction results today.

    In the OTC bonds market, the values of FGN bonds closed flat for all maturities tracked.

    Also, the value of FGN Eurobond appreciated for most maturities tracked on renewed bullish sentiment.
    MPR: 11.50%

