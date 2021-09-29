Dear Pastor RUGA Osinbajo:

Greetings!

I write to you in connection with your address to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on its 45th anniversary titled “Nigeria At 61: The Vision Undefeated.” I am not going to dwell on your address because at 61, the vision of Nigeria has not only been defeated, it has been erased completely.

You speak as a politician. Politicians are wretched liars. It’s not surprising therefore that there’s no iota of truth in what you told CAN about the undefeated vision of Nigeria. I am directing my letter to you as an ordained minister of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). You have sided with Buhari The Butcher of Aso Rock to oppress and terrorise your own people – the Yorubas.

I call you a gospel comedian because you teach and practice the false gospel. You’re a hypocrite. From the body of evidence of your pronouncements, action, and inaction, that’s who you are! You seemed loath to speak truth to power. But “We can do nothing against the truth, but for the truth,” Paul reminds us in 2nd Corinthians 13:8.

Yorubas have become weary of your gospel of deception and theology of hypocrisy. Do you ever think of your social mission as a pastor as one expressing solidarity with oppressed Yorubas rather than confederate with Buhari’s regime that is saturated with the ethnic cleansing of Yorubas and other associated evils inflicted on your people?

Forget that you are a politician for a moment. Think of your discipleship: Which gospel do you believe in? Gospel of Jesus Christ of Nazareth or gospel according to jihadism? In cooperation and collaboration with Buhari, you rob the Yorubas rather than enrich them. You fleece them rather than feed them. Rather than receive them, you reject them. You fight them instead of fighting for them.

As an apostate Christian with your half-pagan companions, you directed the warfare against Yorubas. But remember, there is no light between the Prince of Light and the prince of darkness. And there can be no union between their followers! You have shown hatred to the principles of God’s law: You have embraced deception by which lies are made to appear like truth.

Like wolves hunting their prey, you and Buhari pursued those of us who dared to criticise you. Under the cloak of pretended Christianity, you actively participate in the siege and slaughter of Yorubas. Your preaching slogan is based on the spirit of compromise and conformity with the oppressors in power. You and Buhari have become Satanic in your cruelty to the Yorubas.

Yorubas are at a critical moment in their history: Their lives are in ruins. Everything has been taken away from them by Fulanis. And you don’t give a damn! Yorubas are being transfixed by violence and misery as their hallmark and destruction from Fulani terrorists always follows them. Where is your conscience? Where do you stand in all these? Where are your tears?

Your government of Buhari pursued terrorism to annihilate Yorubas. Where is your cry for justice? Yorubas look for light but find darkness. They look for bright skies but walk in gloom. They grope like blind along the wall, feeling their way like people without eyes. Even at brightest noontime, they stumble as though it were dark.

Yorubas growl like hungry bears. They moan like mournful doves. They look for justice, but it never came. They look for rescue, but it is far away from them. Among the living Yorubas are like the dead! It is not too late for you to ally with oppressed Yorubas.

You’re a pastor without a spiritual vision. A pastor with poor vision, tunnel vision, a vision that is fickle, or a non-existent vision. We cannot drive a car forward by looking at the rearview mirror. We cannot use shoes as hammers, newspapers for umbrellas, and fingernails to tighten a screw!

bjoluwasanmi@gmail.com