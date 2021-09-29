Wednesday, September 29, 2021
    President Buhari Mourns Dr. Chike Akunyili

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    President Muhammadu Buhari is deeply saddened by the gruesome killing of Dr Chike Akunyili, the husband of the late former Director-General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof Dora Akunyili.

    The President shares the pain of the offspring of Prof and Dr Akunyili, their families and friends whose lives will never remain the same after the inhuman and reprehensible act that happened in Onitsha, Anambra State.

    President Buhari has fond memories of working with the late Dora Akunyili at the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) and Nigerians will never forget the memory of the amazon, who distinguished herself as a courageous, dependable and patriotic citizen.

    Enjoining security agencies and leaders of thought to work harder to bring an end to the violence being unleashed on innocent Nigerians, the President assures the grieving families who lost their loved ones in the incident that the perpetrators of the heinous act will face both the judgment of man, and that of God.

