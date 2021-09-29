Naija247news been furnished with graphic picture of how yet-to-be gunmen killed Dr. Chike Akunyili in Anambra State.

According to report, Mr Akunyili was killed at Umuoji in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State on Tuesday evening.

Though details of the incident are still sketchy, a source close to the family said the deceased was still at the University of Nigeria Nsukka Alumni Association (UNAA) where the late Dora was honoured some hours before he was killed.

whole Doctor Akunyili wasted by IPOB Criminals.