Suit Against Atiku’s Presidential Eligibility Fixed For Dec 6

A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed December 6 for hearing in the suit challenging the eligibility of a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, to contest the office of president of Nigeria.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, on Monday, adjourned the suit following the inability of parties in the matter to amend their processes and join Adamawa State Attorney General in the case.

Adamawa State had in July moved their application for joinder dated April 26, 2021 by the Attorney General of the state, Afraimu Jingi and argued by L.D. Nzadon.

The suit by Incorporated Trustees of Egalitarian Mission for Africa (EMA) also had the PDP, Atiku and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) as parties.

The NGO is contending that Atiku is not eligible to contest for president on the grounds that he is not a Nigerian by birth as provided in sections 25(1) & (2) and 131(a) of the Nigerian Constitution, 1999.

But Nzadon in his joinder application is arguing that Atiku is a citizen of Nigeria from Adamawa State who had been elected as a governor of the state in 1999 and served as the vice president of the country between 1999 and 2007.