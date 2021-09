Suspected cultist arrested after he and others beat a woman up

and stripped her for using cult audio in her TikTok video.

In a horrific viral video, the suspected cultist are seen beating the woman and stripping her after which they beat her naked body and poured water on her.

One of the suspects has now been arrested, activist Harrison Gwamnishu revealed in an update.

Efforts are being made to find the other men.

