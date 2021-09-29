Wednesday, September 29, 2021
    Union Bank Plc Notifies of Board Meeting Date and Commencement of Closed Period

    In compliance with The Nigerian Exchange (“NGX”) Rule Book and the Amendments to the Listing Rules, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc (“the Bank”) hereby notifies NGX and our esteemed stakeholders that the Board of Directors of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc (“the Board”) is scheduled to approve the Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 30th September 2021, on Monday 25th October 2021.

    Consequently, there will be a Closed Period in respect of which no insider of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc may buy and or sell shares of the Bank from Friday 1st October 2021 to twenty-four (24) hours after the filing of the Unaudited Financial Statements with NGX.

