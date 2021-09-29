Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari is planning to declare a state-of-emergency in the South-Eastern part of the country.

This development, if true, is most likely due to the recent high-profile murders occurring in the region with the latest being the assassination of Mr. Chike Akunyili, husband to late NAFDAC DG, Dora Akunyili.

Omokri, in a tweet on Wednesday, disclosed; “News from sources in Aso Rock is that General Buhari is thinking of the declaring a State of Emergency in the Southeast.”

“Let the man whose trousers never reach the floor be warned: Emergency in the SE and Business as Usual in the NE/NW will ignite crisis in Nigeria!”.

Similarly, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, an Apex Igbo organization while reacting to Akunyili’s murder revealed that the Federal government may indeed declare a state-of-emergency in the region.

The South-east has been plagued with several pockets of insecurity and violence following the detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu. The group had ordered a ‘sit-at-home’ every monday until Kanu is released.

The militia arm of the proscribed group, the Eastern Security Network has been attacking innocent individuals who violate the order. Several shops and vehicles have been burnt, people beaten and killed allegedly by members of the group for disobeying the directive.