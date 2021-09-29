Wednesday, September 29, 2021
    Women Take To The Streets Of Central London To Demand Nnamdi Kanu’s Release- Pic

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    Naija247news Editorial Team
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.
    Some Biafran women, most in pink ‘free Nnamdi Kanu’ shirts, took to the streets of central London to protest for the release of the IPOB leader, today the 29th of September.

