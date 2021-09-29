Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Top Stories Women Take To The Streets Of Central London To Demand Nnamdi Kanu’s Release- Pic By Naija247news Editorial Team September 29, 2021 0 8 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Must read Abia MFB: Assembly Uncovers ₦107m Overhead Cost From N200m Received September 29, 2021 Court Prohibits FG From Retrying Orji Uzor Kalu September 29, 2021 Wisecracks, Banters, Laughter As Buhari Commissions Police Barracks September 29, 2021 FG Declares Friday Public Holiday To Mark 61st Independence Celebration September 29, 2021 Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Some Biafran women, most in pink ‘free Nnamdi Kanu’ shirts, took to the streets of central London to protest for the release of the IPOB leader, today the 29th of September. Related Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Previous articleChike Akunyili Assassination: Politicians should leave us alone, IPOB warnsNext articlePresident Buhari Mourns Dr. Chike Akunyili - Advertisement - More articles All Igbo states not safe as Unknown Gunmen Storm Onitsha As Residents Hail Them (Video) September 29, 2021 Chike, Dora Akunyili’s Husband Was Killed By IPOB Militants Not Fulani Herdsmen – family insists September 29, 2021 Nigerian Man To Die After Losing Appeal Against Death Sentence In Malaysia September 29, 2021 You must log in to post a comment. - Advertisement - Latest article Abia MFB: Assembly Uncovers ₦107m Overhead Cost From N200m Received September 29, 2021 Court Prohibits FG From Retrying Orji Uzor Kalu September 29, 2021 Wisecracks, Banters, Laughter As Buhari Commissions Police Barracks September 29, 2021 FG Declares Friday Public Holiday To Mark 61st Independence Celebration September 29, 2021 Makinde Presents ₦294Billion 2022 Budget To Oyo Assembly September 29, 2021 Share this:TweetTelegramPrintPocketWhatsAppMore Related
