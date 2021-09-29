You’re A Gift To Osun State People Oluga Commend Governor Oyetola @67

Federal lawmaker representing Irewole/ Isokan/ Ayedaade federal constituency in Osun State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Taiwo Oluga has described the governor of the state, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola as a rare gem and a blessing to the people of the state, just as she congratulate the governor on his 67th birthday anniversary.

Oluga in a congratulatory message issued and personally signed, copies of which made available to the newsmen in Osogbo, rejoiced with the people of the state for having Oyetola as the governor, saying he is uncommon gift from God to the people of the state.

The lawmaker saluted the relentless efforts of the governor in moving the state to higher pedestra in the comity of states in Nigeria, adding that the state has witnessed tremendous development under the watch of governor Oyetola.

Hon. Oluga added that kudos should be given to governor Oyetola for the prudent management of the state resources even during this tight period of crunched economy.

She prayed for long life in good health and more wisdom for the governor to continue the good work he has started in the state.