In an communication signed by the Alaafin on September 7, 2021 and official letter presented on Thursday September 30, 2021 to the 4th Citizen of the country by the emissary of the Alaafin led the members of the Oyomesi Council and leadership of the Oyo Development Association led by Bishop. Ayo Ladigbolu ; Alaafin writes.

“Since your victory at the polls and subsequent swearing in as a member of Federal House of Representatives representing the good people of Surulere Federal Constituency of Lagos State in 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019 and eventual emergence as the Rt Hon. Speaker of the 9th National Assembly House of Representatives via an overwhelming 283 votes out of 360 members. “

“I have watched with keen interest your unquantifiable contributions on the floor of the House as a member with the highest number of Bills and Motions, to your rise from a Member to Minority Leader, Leader of the House and eventually the Rt. Hon. Speaker, and your Centrality in the federating unit Nigeria have placed you in the legislative realm just like our forefathers who were actively involved in nation building. “

“….Going by the above, you have demonstrated as a Legislator the uniqueness inherent in the Yoruba race participating effectively in nation building; you have participated in ensuring that the practice of separation power to check abuses of the Executive and ensure smooth running of government. “

“After due consideration and indeed consultation, the Alaafin in Council has identified you with the aforementioned attributes and considered you worthy of being honored. It is on this basis that I have decided on behalf of Yoruba land to pick you as ‘AARE – BAASOFIN OF YORUBA LAND’ “

“This new title bestowed on you is a clear reflection of your outstanding success as an astute legislator accomplished Legal Luminary, successful Representative of Yoruba race and Nigeria in general. With this title, you are placed in the rank of great Empire builders and defender of Yoruba race. The least I can expect from you in your new title is to put all the states attributes of yours for the service of Yoruba land and advancement of balanced system of government. “

Oba (Dr.) Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi lll, CFR – the Alaafin of Oyo IKU BABA YEYE