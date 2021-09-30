Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said that all is not well with Nigeria, saying that those who believe in the contrary were just deceiving themselves.

Gov. Ortom who paid a condolence visit to the family members of the late Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafia, extolled the virtues of the late writer and technocrat in standing up for justice and truth against all odds.

According to Gov. Ortom, “Dr Mailafia was fearless and he stood on the side of the truth. As the Bible says, ‘You should know the truth and the truth shall set you free.’ Our brother stood for truth and justice.”

He added,

“Anyone saying that all is well in Nigeria is just deceiving himself. Nigeria is on life support. Nigerians have never been divided as it is today.”

He said

“let everyone know that Nigeria is greater than any person. Nigeria is greater than all of us.”

Gov. Ortom said they were in the deceased’s house to pay their respects to Dr. Mailafia and console the family.

He appreciated God for giving Nigeria Mailafia and for all he did in his life time.

He noted that Dr Mailafia lived a worthy life, and he was happy the Almighty God spared his life to enable him achieve what he was able to.

The Governor believed that the actions and memories he left behind shall ever remain alive.

Governor Ortom had bad news for those celebrating the death of the former CBN Deputy Governor, as what Mailafia did in life will continue to germinate and bear fruits for many years to come.

According to Gov. Ortom, “I stand with Dr Mailafia even in his death. I appreciate his principles, and though dead, we shall continue with the struggle.”

He encouraged the deceased’s wife to be strong.

Welcoming Gov. Ortom to the Mailafia’s home, the National President of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr Pogu Bitrus, appreciated the Governor for finding time out of his busy schedules to pay a condolence visit to the family Dr Mailafia who was one of Nigeria’s distinguished elder statesman and prominent son of the Middle Belt Region.

Members of the bereaved family who received the Governor included the widow, Mrs Margaret Mailafia and some of the sibling of the former CBN Deputy Governor.

They included Dr. Luka Mailafia, Professor Samuel Mailafia and Barr Abel Mailafia.