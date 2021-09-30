Bull in the Nigeria equity market sustained dominance as investors’ wealth grew by ₦323 billion, following the price appreciation in the high and medium price stocks like DANGCEM, NB, WAPCO, GTCO, amongst others.

As a result, the All-Share Index rose by 628.88 bps, representing a 1.59 percent increase to close at 40,221.17.

While the Market Capitalization gained ₦327.65 bn, representing a surge of 1.59 percent to close at ₦20.96 trillion.

→ Similarly, the market activities traded bullishly, as the total volume and value rose significantly by 120.65%, and 85.25 percent, respectively.

A total of 1.05 billion units of shares valued at ₦7.42 billion were traded in 3,752 deals.

In that regard, FBNH topped the traded stocks in terms of volume, accounting for 19.01 percent of the total volume of trades, followed by TRANSCORP (8.29%), GTCO (6.87%), WAPIC (6.46%), and MBENEFIT (5.39%) to complete the top five on the volume chart.

Also, DANGCEM appeared to be the most traded stock in value terms, with 24.79 percent of the total value of trades on the exchange.

→ UPL topped the gainers’ chart with price appreciation of 9.82 percent, followed by DANGCEM (7.28%), PRESCO (4.22%), OKOMUOIL (2.55%), VITAFOAM (2.40%), NB (1.54%), WAPCO (0.66%), GTCO (0.54%), and 12 others.

Conversely, CHAMS led the decliners’ chart as its share price dipped by 8.70 percent to close at ₦0.21, as JAPAULGOLD (-2.22%), UBN (-2.00%), UBA (-0.66%), NESTLE (-0.60%), ZENITHBANK (-0.21%), and MTNN (-0.06%) amongst others also declined in price.

On this note, the market breadth closed positively, recording 20 gainers and 14 losers.