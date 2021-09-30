Thursday, September 30, 2021
    AfricaPolitics

    Ethiopia expels seven senior U.N. officials

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    Sept 30 (Reuters) – Ethiopia said it was expelling seven senior United Nations officials from the country for meddling in its internal affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

    The seven, who include individuals from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) have 72 hours to leave the country, the statement said.

    Reporting by Ayenat Mersie; Editing by Alison Williams

