Imo state’s Adapalm plans to employ 120,000 workers

…Begins full production

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State is excited that Adapalm Nigeria Ltd is now ready to engage 120,000 workers with the restoration of full production capacity and removal of encumbrances.

He said in the coming weeks, the newly resuscitated Adapalm Nig Ltd will engage no fewer than 120,000 workers, mainly the youths, as it commences full scale production.

This, he said, is coming on the heels of the resolution of the hitherto legal impediment mounted by ROCHE Company.

An excited Governor Uzodimma said the company requires no fewer than 120, 000 workers to cope with the expected massive production in its current value chain.

He said in addition to the production of red oil, Adapalm Nigeria Ltd will also produce palm kernel oil, magrine, furniture among others.

The Imo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba had reiterated that the state government had been able to successfully resolve the issues that held the company from embarking on full scale production.

“The Government has now entered into a tripartite agreement with ROCHE, Summit Ltd and the host community for the smooth and unhindered function of Adapalm Nig Ltd.

“Governor Hope Uzodimma has approved the agreement, hence the commencement of full production,” Emelumba noted.

Emelumba also expressed happiness that the commencement of production by Adapalm Nig Ltd will impact positively on the state’s economy, thanking Governor Uzodimma for yet another great feat.