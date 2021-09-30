IPOB : Go Hard Or Go Home

A simple look at events in the South East over the last few months has epitomized the African adage that if the bird learns to fly without perching the hunter must learn to shoot without ceasing. The hunter in this case IPOB, is not learning. Apparently they have rather taken to laying frivolous accusations and counter accusations. The ruling DOS has on several occasions now appeared to be inept.

The amount of decoys and masterfully crafted propaganda deployed by the Nigeria government through high profile assassinations and calculated murders, civilian brutality and anti sit at home news, while employing the media against the secessionist group IPOB in the last months has been a thing of marvel. So effectively has propaganda being deployed that a political observer may be moved to applaud in awe. The government is in simple terms, pushing IPOB out little by little by turning sections of the population against the group with masterful propaganda. All these has come after the central government successfully captured the leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The play is to make sure the leader has no IPOB to return to even if he is somehow released.

Right now if one were to picture the two sides as being in a boxing ring the government can be said to be pummeling IPOB into non resistance and if the pace is retained a total knock out is imminent.

In the act of war, propaganda is necessary. Because war is politics. An opponent that fails to employ or counter propaganda effectively will have its rear exposed over time. If enemy propaganda is sustained the ranks collapses from within.

On observation of the current situation in the South East there are two ways to defeat this sustained injurious propaganda :

1) Clapping back with a higher masterful propaganda that would stun the government. In this regard IPOB may do well to set up a propaganda committee to research, (produce) and release damaging antigovernment information.

2) By exposing the play behind the gimmick, so the propaganda becomes a caricature. Here IPOB with its immense resources may choose to employ interception and covert policing to detect moves (plays) by the government before the plans are executed. If interception is successful the effectiveness of a masterful propaganda is nullified. If interception fails investigation and propaganda disarmament becomes necessary.

Failure to employ either of this will bring the end of IPOB. It may be slow in coming but it is sure.

To overlook this perspective is to fail.

Modified : to put it in plain words

IPOB NEEDS A BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION.