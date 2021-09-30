The leader of the Ijaw Renewal Movement and the Ijaw Republic Liberation Movement, General Ditari, have asked all oil companies to fully vacate the 18 Ijaw States, territories, and the Fct of the Ijaw Republic.

1.The West Ijaw State.

State Capital

Arogbo.

Comprising of Arogbo, Apoi, and parts of Furupagha clan.

Beni-Ebe State.

Comprising of Olodiama West

The rest of Furupagha clan, Gbaraun, Ukomu, and Egbema clan.

State Capital

Ajakurama.

3.Ware State.

Which carries the Ijaws of Gbaramatu clan, Ogbe-Ijoh clan, the Isaba clan, and the Ogulagha clan.

State Capital Ogbe-Ijoh.

Toru-Ebe State.

Which carries the Ijaw LGA of Burutu, Bomadi, and Patani LGA, the towns of Elemebiri, Asamabiri, Adagbabiri Ekperiware, Trofani, will join other of their Kabo clan towns, in Toru-Ebe state, and they are not in Eksa state.

State Capital Burutu.

Eksa state.

Which carries all Ijaws of Ekeremor and Sagbama LGA, atleast 50 towns.

State Capital.

Aleibiri the centre town of the Eksa people.

6.Koge State.

Which carries the 4 Ijaw clans of Kolokuma, Opokuma, Gbarain, and Ekpetiama. K+O+G+E

Over 40 towns.

State Capital Kaiama.

7.Oporoma State,

Which carries 73 towns of the towns in Southern Ijaw.

State capital Oporoma.

Southern Ijaw state.

Which carries the remaining 103 Southern Ijaw towns.

State capital.

Koluama.

Ogbia State.

Which carries all the towns of the Ogbia-Ijaw people.

State Capital Ogbia town.

Nembe State.

Which carries all the towns of the Nembe Ijaw people.

State Capital.

Nembe City.

Brass state. Which carries the Ijaw clans of Brass, and Akassa.

State Capital Akassa clan headquarters.

12.Central Ijaw state.

Which carries the Abua/Odual, and Engenni Ijaws,

State Capital

Abua.

Kalabari State.

Which comprises of the Asari Toru, Akuku Toru, and Degema LGA.

State Capital Buguma.

Wakirike State.

Which carries the LGA of Okrika Ogu/Bolo and parts of Port Harcourt city that belongs to the Wakirike (Okrika) people.

State Capital Okrika town.

Ibani State.

Which carries the 57 towns of Bonny LGA, and also the Opobo/Nkoro lga. Obolo State.

Which carries the Andoni, Eastern Obolo and the Ibeno LGA.

State Capital. Okoroete.

Oro State.

Which Carries all the Oro people.

These Oro people got small LGA sharing pattern luck that was in Akwa-Ibom that other Ijaw areas where not privileged to have.

Oron are Obolo people, and Obolo are Ijaw people, and Oron are also under Ijaw Youth Council today.

State Capital,

Headquarters of the Oron-

People.

Aminadokiari (Ndoki) State.

Which Comprises, the whole Aminadokiari Ijaws.

State Capital Afam.

The Fct.

Is in the centre of Ijaw Republic. Carries the Ijaw clans of Epie, Atissa, Okordia, Buseni also Zarama.

All the Ijaws in the Ijaw Republic, are all under the Ijaw Youth Council IYC, Ijaw National Congress INC, and the Lovers of Ijaw Nation Organization, LINO.

The new Central dialect in the Ijaw Republic will be inclusive of all the 65 clans of the Ijaw Republic.

While each clan still have their different clans dialects, this will just be Central.

Forward this message to everywhere worldwide.

After the 30 days ultimatum, giving by the Ijaw Renewal Movement and the Ijaw Republic Liberation Movement that starts from September 25 to October 25 the destruction that will befall all oil company officials, after the 30 days ultimatum, if they refuse to leave will be extremely great.

General Ditari, seriously,warns all oil companies, to vacate these Ijaw Republic territories, before the expiry date of the ultimatum.

General Ditari also say that his speech should be forwarded everywhere, so that people who care for their relatives in these Ijaw Republic territories, will call them back home before this war.

The Ijaw tribe was unjustly Balkanized into more than 6 States, when all Ijaw territories share perfect boundaries with each other.

Every other areas mineral resources are for them alone, Zamfara and other Northern States gold are for them alone, the Limestone they use in doing cement, are for the people alone, the Quarry rock, they use in doing gravel for construction, are for their people alone, only Ijaw crude oil that is for everybody.

He also added that, the Ijaws who take bribe, it’s little from their own money, they take from, and give to them, and how can a person be bribed with his or her own money.

To the Ijaw people.

General Ditari is exactly like the Moses of the Isrealites in the Bible.

They see General Ditari as the Moses of the Ijaw people.

(