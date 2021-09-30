Thursday, September 30, 2021
    Nigeria Bourse Reviews IPO Rules to Lure Global Tech Unicorns

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    By Emele Onu
    September 30, 2021, 10:57 AM EDT
    The Nigerian Exchange Group will review membership rules to lure tech unicorns and other companies to list on Africa’s second-biggest stock exchange, where there’s been a lull in new offerings.

    The Lagos-based bourse plans to ease requirements such as track record of profitability and the quarterly filing of financial statements, Olumide Bolumole, the divisional head of listings at NGX, said at a virtual conference on Thursday.

