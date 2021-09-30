By Tonye Barcanista

The position taken by Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to cede the party’s National Chairmanship position to northern Nigeria has once again reaffirmed the loyalty and commitment of the party to the people of Nigeria.

For avoidance of doubt, the implication of this decision is that the Presidential ticket of the party for the 2023 election shall be ceded to the southern part of the country; this decision is a right move to ensure that Nigerians from the south are given opportunity to preside over the affairs of the country at the expiration of the eight-year tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, who hails from the north.

It is incontestable that majority of Nigerians from the south and north, have at several fora called for power shift to the southern region in 2023. This was affirmed and reaffirmed by the entire 17 Governors of the southern region during their meetings in Asaba and Enugu of Delta and Enugu states respectively.

When the leadership of PDP appointed Governor Ugwuanyi to lead its National Zoning Committee ahead of the party’s National Convention, Nigerians across tribes and religions always pressed on the Governor and his committee to be people-centric by allowing the Northern part of the country to enjoy the party’s National Chairmanship position, which has eluded them in the last four years, while the south is given the nod for the Presidential nomination for 2023 election.

Although the Zoning Committee is yet to make formal declaration on these issues, I am grateful that the influential Governors Forum of the party, which Governor Ugwuanyi is a bona fide member, have taken the popular position of PDP Chairmanship to north.

Therefore, I appeal to the National Zoning Committee to tow the line of the Governors Forum by concluding zoning of the party’s national chairmanship seat to the north and the 2023 Presidential ticket to the south.

May I appreciate Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Samuel Ortom (Benue) for voting in favor of shift in the party’s chairmanship to the north.

I equally appreciate Governors Bala Muhammed, Ahmadu Fintiri and Aminu Tambuwal of Bauchi, Adamawa and Sokoto states respectively for their show of statesmanship in accepting the majority decision of the party’s Governors.

With the position of PDP Governors, I, as well as majority Nigerians, can now confirm that the party is set and well positioned to regain the Presidency in 2023 and majority seats in the States and National Assembly.

May God bless the Peoples Democratic Party

Tonye Barcanista Inioribo