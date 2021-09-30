Rotation Of Key Political Offices In Nigeria Should Be Made Constitutional

Instead of having constant political agitation on which region in Nigeria either north or south should produce which position during any election and leaving such critical decision on the hands of gentle man agreement of political parties..it is a national issue that demands constitutional attention..

Since the constitutional amendment is ongoing,I suggest that southern Governors forum should as a matter of urgency,submit that the six geopolitical zones in the country should be sharing political power starting from president to the last political office even in appointment,I think this is the only way our unity in Nigeria can be gradually sustained and restored…

The implication is that, even if a president dies in office,a bye election should be conducted to elect another president from same zone as the dead president to complete the remaining tenure of his region.. until we rest the tension of political power in Nigeria,there may never be unity

