Thursday, September 30, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    Top Stories

    Security collapse worsens in Igbo states as Hausa Man is Murdered in Cold blood In Anambra state

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    8

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.
    Eyewitness Who Quickly Notified NaijaCover On Whatsapp Chat About The Ugly Incident, Said Unknown Gunmen Storm Eke Nkpor, the man that was beheaded is one Hausa man.

    Previous articleEnugu State Government Suspends Monarch Over Demolition Of Visually Impaired Man’s Building
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com