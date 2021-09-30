South Africa’s rand up but faces pressure from strong dollar

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 30 (Reuters) – South Africa’s rand firmed early on Thursday in a rebound from the previous day’s sell-off, even though pressure from a stronger dollar lingered amid increased expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy.

At 0615 GMT, the rand traded at 15.1000 against the dollar, 0.5% firmer than its previous close.

The rand fell to its weakest since Aug. 23 on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar strengthened amid expectations for a tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus from November and a possible interest rate hike in late 2022.

The dollar index hovered near a one-year high on Thursday. read more

Focus on the day is also on a flurry of domestic economic data releases, including credit numbers (ZACRED=ECI), which showed private sector credit rose by 1.12% year on year in August.

Producer price inflation (ZAPPIY=ECI) data and trade figures (ZATBAL=ECI) are due later in the day.

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Giles Elgood