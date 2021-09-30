Thursday, September 30, 2021
    We’ll Order ESN To Go After Killers In South-East If… — IPOB

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    By Arogbonlo Israel
    Irked by the spate of insecurity in South-East, the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has vowed to order its security outfit, Eastern Security Network (ESN) go after the masterminds of these dastardly acts in the region.

    This is coming a day after the gruesome murder of Dr. Chike Akunyili, husband to late Director-General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

    Emma Powerful, the IPOB media and publicity in a statement signed Thursday, reiterated his earlier point that, the group had no hand in the incessant attacks in the region, noting that some criminal elements are sponsored to tarnish the image of IPOB.

    “We are making it clear to all and sundry that if nothing is done to stop this senseless killings in our land by the enemies of Biafra, we will have no other option than to order ESN to leave the bushes and forests to towns and villages to flush out the exported killer terrorists who are bent on killing and slaughtering our people in the name of unknown gunmen while mischievously blaming their atrocities on IPOB and ESN operatives.”

    The IPOB mouthpiece also warned residents in the region to be on the alert as “some enemies are planning to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens under the guise of enforcing the sit-at-home order”.

    “They will commit these murders and hide under the name of unknown gunmen to attack more innocent and prominent people during the sit-at-home.

    “We are raising this alarm so that Biafrans and residents of Biafra will beware of this evil plot by these blood suckers.

    “They want to go on killing spree in Biafraland and blame it on IPOB. Everybody will have to be cautious because the enemies are here with their agents of death,” he cautioned.

    Exonerating IPOB from the attacks in South-East, Emma said, “the ultimate intention of the masterminds of this barbarity is to make Biafraland especially South-East as insecure and porous as Northern region”.

    He, however, urged the residents to be more vigilant and work with the group in fishing out these “criminal elements masquerading as IPOB”.

    Vanguard News

